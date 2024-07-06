Avalanche (AVAX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $246.42 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $10.74 billion and approximately $246.42 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $27.24 or 0.00046937 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00008260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00013136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00010466 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006058 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000675 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 443,626,899 coins and its circulating supply is 394,280,529 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

