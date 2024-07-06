Avior Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,380 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 44,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11,142.9% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 530,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,936,000 after acquiring an additional 526,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,081,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,350. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $65.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.97 and a 200 day moving average of $60.42. The company has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

