Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $2.56 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,813,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,803,168. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $46.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.62.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

