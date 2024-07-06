Axie Infinity Price Down 9.1% Over Last Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $5.35 or 0.00009257 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $789.29 million and $33.65 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00013193 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001050 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,770.64 or 0.99999740 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00012050 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006359 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00067532 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,583,059 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 147,571,645.59029302 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.95486376 USD and is up 7.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 465 active market(s) with $48,915,514.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

