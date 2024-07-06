AZZ Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:AZZ)

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for AZZ in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.26. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AZZ’s current full-year earnings is $4.96 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for AZZ’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AZZ. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AZZ in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AZZ in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Noble Financial upgraded AZZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AZZ currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $75.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.28. AZZ has a one year low of $40.07 and a one year high of $86.94.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.23. AZZ had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $366.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AZZ during the first quarter worth $77,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of AZZ in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 253.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of AZZ during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. AZZ’s payout ratio is 19.83%.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

