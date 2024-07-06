Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.56 Million

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Baby Doge Coin has a market cap of $191.44 million and approximately $5.56 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001794 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006666 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO:BabyDoge) is a token. It was first traded on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 205,598,276,689,105,950 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 205,598,276,689,105,952 with 143,788,799,573,309,472 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 7.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $6,106,418.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

