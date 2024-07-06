Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 53,292 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,232,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,292 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 5.12% of Guardant Health worth $128,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GH. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Guardant Health by 4.8% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 29,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Guardant Health by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health Price Performance

Shares of GH stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.75. The stock had a trading volume of 637,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,565. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.13. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $41.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $168.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.51 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 76.34% and a negative return on equity of 246.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

GH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GH

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.