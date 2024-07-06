Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires Shares of 338,841 monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 338,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,534,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.70% of monday.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in monday.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 373.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com stock traded up $5.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.98. 396,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 655.23, a P/E/G ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.50. monday.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $122.13 and a 52 week high of $249.10.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.25. monday.com had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $216.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MNDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on monday.com from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on monday.com from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.24.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

