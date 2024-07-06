Baillie Gifford & Co. Boosts Stake in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,656,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506,262 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Sana Biotechnology were worth $106,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SANA. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SANA. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

SANA stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.09. 996,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,665. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $12.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.41.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

