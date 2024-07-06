Baillie Gifford & Co. Decreases Stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,401 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $25,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 374,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,587 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 94,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 26,621 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,089,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 17,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 6,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,193 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,909.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,091 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,969. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMBA traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $58.06. The stock had a trading volume of 659,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,310. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.97. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $84.86.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.09. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 78.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $54.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.04 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMBA. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

