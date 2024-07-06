Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $22.42 Million Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,816 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.93% of TransMedics Group worth $22,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

Shares of TransMedics Group stock traded up $2.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.35. 364,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 9.72. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $154.14. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -448.09 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.78 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $1,223,456.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,744,059.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $1,223,456.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,744,059.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 63,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total transaction of $6,866,240.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,823.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 270,554 shares of company stock valued at $31,760,498. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransMedics Group Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

