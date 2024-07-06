Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $22.42 Million Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,816 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.93% of TransMedics Group worth $22,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TransMedics Group stock traded up $2.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.35. 364,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 9.72. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $154.14. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -448.09 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.79.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.88.
In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $1,223,456.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,744,059.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $1,223,456.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,744,059.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 63,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total transaction of $6,866,240.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,823.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 270,554 shares of company stock valued at $31,760,498. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
