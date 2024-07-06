Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $54.54 Million Stock Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,448,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,601 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $54,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Upwork by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Upwork during the third quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Upwork alerts:

Insider Transactions at Upwork

In other Upwork news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $825,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,542.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Upwork news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $825,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,542.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,379 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $27,905.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,283.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,337 shares of company stock worth $2,269,408 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Upwork Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.91. 1,411,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.57. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $190.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.71 million. Upwork had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 6.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UPWK shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UPWK

About Upwork

(Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.