Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 778,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,765 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.43% of Brookfield Renewable worth $19,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 56,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 34,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,087,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,802,000 after acquiring an additional 250,617 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,649,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,639,000 after acquiring an additional 327,785 shares during the period. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter worth about $1,279,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 748,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,564,000 after purchasing an additional 53,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Trading Up 0.6 %

BEPC stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.85. 1,072,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,762. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.31. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -62.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -308.69%.

About Brookfield Renewable

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.