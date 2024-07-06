Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 3,689 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $15,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $1,078,831,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Progressive by 14.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,002,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,449 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,485,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,883 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $188,642,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 279.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 811,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,237,000 after buying an additional 597,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

PGR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.18. 1,699,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,945. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $217.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.40, for a total value of $2,104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,958 shares in the company, valued at $63,742,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $639,920.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,808,963.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.40, for a total transaction of $2,104,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,742,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,518 shares of company stock worth $7,159,674 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Progressive from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.81.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

