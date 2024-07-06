Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 40,670 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,670 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.05% of WEC Energy Group worth $13,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $127,945,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5,257.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,465,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,015,000 after buying an additional 1,437,768 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 763.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,332,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,164,000 after buying an additional 1,178,270 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,665,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,146,000 after buying an additional 803,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 2,122.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 441,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,170,000 after buying an additional 421,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.85. 1,946,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,011. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $93.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on WEC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEC

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.