Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 7,492 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,492 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $44,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 18.2% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 38.2% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 39.1% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longbow Finance SA bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,981,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $145.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.76.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,252,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,611,867. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.07 and a 200 day moving average of $121.21. The stock has a market cap of $105.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

