Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 8,559 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 659,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,559 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $39,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ES. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 62.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Argus decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.86.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Eversource Energy stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.27. 1,753,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,102. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $74.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -242.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.