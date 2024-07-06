Baillie Gifford & Co. Trims Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 417,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,947 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.11% of MarketAxess worth $91,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKTX. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 39.6% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 1,030.8% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MKTX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.64.

MarketAxess Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of MKTX traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.65. 325,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,836. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.05. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.42 and a 12-month high of $297.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.03.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.99 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.47%.

Insider Activity

In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Featured Articles

