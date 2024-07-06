Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Earns In-Line Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their in-line rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $61.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

BK has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.15.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $59.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.25. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $39.66 and a 12-month high of $60.91.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.80%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,165.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,216. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.