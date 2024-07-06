Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ BKSC opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $62.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.50. Bank of South Carolina has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $15.24.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter.

Bank of South Carolina Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Bank of South Carolina

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.58%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bank of South Carolina stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of Bank of South Carolina as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

