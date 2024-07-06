Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Receives $46.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OZK shares. StockNews.com raised Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bank OZK from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $39.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $34.76 and a 1-year high of $52.36.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $406.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.81 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 28.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,788,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Bank OZK by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,930,000 after purchasing an additional 207,341 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,252,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Bank OZK by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 188,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 82,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at $56,293,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

