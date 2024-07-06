Barclays Downgrades JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) to Underweight

Barclays downgraded shares of JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDDSF – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
JD Sports Fashion Price Performance
JDDSF stock opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51.
About JD Sports Fashion
