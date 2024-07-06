Barclays Downgrades JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) to Underweight

Barclays downgraded shares of JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDDSF – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

JD Sports Fashion Price Performance

JDDSF stock opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

About JD Sports Fashion

(Get Free Report)

See Also

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.