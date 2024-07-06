BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.63.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on BigCommerce from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter worth $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 719.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,814 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $7.86 on Monday. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.75.
BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $80.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.46 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 109.97% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. Equities analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.
