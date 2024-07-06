Bitcicoin (BITCI) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Bitcicoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcicoin has a total market capitalization of $8.13 million and $777,952.52 worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcicoin has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcicoin Profile

BITCI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 20,872,348,887 coins and its circulating supply is 8,454,450,324 coins. The official website for Bitcicoin is www.bitcichain.com/en. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicomtr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcicoin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcicom. The Reddit community for Bitcicoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcicom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcicoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcicoin (BITCI), developed by Bitci Technology, is the main coin of the Bitcichain blockchain, a private PoA network. It’s used for transaction fees and fast transfers within the Bitci ecosystem. BITCI supports various applications, including Fan Tokens and NFT projects, and is integrated with real-world businesses. Bitci Technology, responsible for Bitcicoin’s development, was established in 2018 in Turkey.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

