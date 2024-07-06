BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $47,789.22 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 6th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for $57,867.90 or 1.00105741 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $718.65 million and $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00013176 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00009126 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001034 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00012000 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006339 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00067983 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 56,396.60988074 USD and is up 3.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

