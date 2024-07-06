Bitcoin (BTC) Market Cap Hits $1,144.77 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $58,052.31 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,144.77 billion and $20.48 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $341.81 or 0.00588792 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00041245 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00064472 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,719,584 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.