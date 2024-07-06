Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $29,346.55

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $9.93 million and approximately $29,346.55 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0533 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 12.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00081350 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00023281 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00010523 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001718 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

