Bitcoin SV Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $39.73 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $35.27 or 0.00062609 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $695.64 million and approximately $39.73 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,329.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $323.74 or 0.00574725 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00038928 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,724,900 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bsvblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin SV is www.bsvblockchain.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

