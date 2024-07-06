Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Decreases Stock Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 42.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Encore Wire by 10.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WIRE shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CJS Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Encore Wire Price Performance

NASDAQ:WIRE remained flat at $289.84 during mid-day trading on Friday. 266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,207. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $150.51 and a 52 week high of $295.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $632.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

