Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Grows Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,612 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZION traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.49. 1,945,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,750. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.96. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $26.69 and a 12 month high of $46.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.21 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZION shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at $970,911.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $968,866.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,296 shares of company stock worth $319,192 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

