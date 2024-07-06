Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Reduces Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at $10,597,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.70.

Chubb Stock Down 0.6 %

Chubb stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $252.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,235,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,286. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.57. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $186.52 and a 12 month high of $275.41. The stock has a market cap of $102.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.03 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.16%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

