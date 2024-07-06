Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Sells 291 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,771 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 30.3% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. New Harbor Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,591 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 34,067 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tesla from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA traded up $5.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $251.52. The stock had a trading volume of 154,501,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,893,608. The firm has a market cap of $802.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.16, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.76 and a 200 day moving average of $191.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

