Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Sells 4,199 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 1.7% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 470.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $183.99. The stock had a trading volume of 11,372,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,893,576. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $84.01 and a fifty-two week high of $185.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.27 and a 200-day moving average of $137.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $954.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.4865 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

