Blast Price Hits $0.0159 on Top Exchanges (BLAST)

Blast (BLAST) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Over the last seven days, Blast has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar. Blast has a market capitalization of $279.24 million and approximately $142.62 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blast token can now be bought for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Blast’s launch date was June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,531,082,661 tokens. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2. Blast’s official website is blast.io/en. The official message board for Blast is blog.blast.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 17,508,495,113.489346 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.01524922 USD and is up 11.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $174,019,561.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

