Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.19.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $14,919,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $16,207,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $795,000. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth $4,123,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $8,978,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OBDC opened at $15.60 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average is $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 48.25%. The business had revenue of $399.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.16 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 10%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 74.75%.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

