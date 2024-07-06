Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 543 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,470 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter worth $205,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $2,211,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $1,253,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 24.6% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 82,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 16,347 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bankshares

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $45,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 940,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,418,011.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $45,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 940,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,418,011.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sally Pope Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.75 per share, with a total value of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,743 shares of company stock valued at $199,526 in the last quarter. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

FFIN stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.71. The company had a trading volume of 486,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,101. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $33.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.29.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $129.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on FFIN. Stephens reduced their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

