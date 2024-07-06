Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 78.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,457,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,208,000 after buying an additional 196,010 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,374,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,237,000 after buying an additional 248,150 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,087,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,132,000 after buying an additional 27,986 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,347,434,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,784,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,521,000 after acquiring an additional 46,322 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $530.31. 785,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,580. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $550.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $534.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ELV shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.36.

Get Our Latest Report on ELV

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.