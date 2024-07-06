Blue Trust Inc. Buys 1,430 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.09. 8,408,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,472,371. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.72. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $82.16.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

