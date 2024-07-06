Blue Trust Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,054 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 2.8% during the first quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.8% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 28,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.9% in the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 29,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 9.2% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 17,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OBDC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.60. 1,537,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,208. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.49.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $399.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.16 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 12.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.75%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OBDC shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

