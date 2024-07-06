Blue Trust Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 960.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $434.73. 436,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $451.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $458.23. The company has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.33. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $2.06 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.62%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.36.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

