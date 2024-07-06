Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 72.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PH. Raymond James began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $611.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.69.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH traded down $7.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $505.50. 548,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,681. The stock has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $527.10 and a 200 day moving average of $517.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $362.49 and a 52 week high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

