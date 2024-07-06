Blue Trust Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 7.6% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 21,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total transaction of $11,735,699.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.67.

Danaher Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,932,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $177.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $269.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.95.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

