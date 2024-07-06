Blue Trust Inc. Sells 10,389 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Blue Trust Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,389 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

IEV stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.99. 190,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,771. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.49. iShares Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $45.43 and a 1-year high of $58.38.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

