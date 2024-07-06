Blue Trust Inc. Sells 504 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 22.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $5.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $496.16. 28,495,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,387,020. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $496.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.25.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.