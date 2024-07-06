Blue Trust Inc. Sells 9,264 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Blue Trust Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,264 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,272,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,528,680. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.97. The company has a market capitalization of $132.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

