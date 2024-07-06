Blue Trust Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Blue Trust Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $47.48. The company had a trading volume of 169,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,418. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.37 and a 52-week high of $48.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1508 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

