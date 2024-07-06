BMO Capital Markets Increases Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$40.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark cut shares of Paramount Resources from a buy rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$35.95.

Paramount Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

POU stock opened at C$31.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.86. The company has a market cap of C$4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of C$24.59 and a 12 month high of C$33.80.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$452.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$415.00 million. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 19.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 1.8292264 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total value of C$610,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Garth W.J. Stotts sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.10, for a total transaction of C$385,233.60. Also, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total transaction of C$610,000.00. Insiders have sold 120,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,791,305 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

