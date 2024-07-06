BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 294.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,367,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,766,383 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.15% of Philip Morris International worth $216,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 58,416,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869,272 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 12.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,821,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,732 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,785,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,439,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5,045.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,472 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.22.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,569,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,470. The company has a market capitalization of $158.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.18. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $104.90.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

