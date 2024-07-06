BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $46.86 Million Stock Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in argenx were worth $46,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in argenx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,465,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of argenx by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of argenx by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of argenx by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ARGX traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $435.84. 145,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,137. argenx SE has a twelve month low of $327.73 and a twelve month high of $550.76. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.33). argenx had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $412.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that argenx SE will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARGX. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $519.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on argenx from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on argenx from $478.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on argenx from $522.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on argenx from $515.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on ARGX

argenx Company Profile

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.