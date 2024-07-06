BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $50.23 Million Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 3,440.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,033,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004,358 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Sanofi were worth $50,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 163.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Sanofi stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.66. 2,902,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,075. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $55.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $125.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.59.

About Sanofi

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

